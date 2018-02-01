Kim Kardashian Buffs Her Booty to Recreate Iconic Bo Derek Shoot

What goes into an iconic Kim Kardashian shot? As new photos reveal, a whole team of assistants and a little booty buffing.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member recreated model and actress Bo Derek’s unforgettable 10 role, in which she splashes on the beach wearing cornrows and a gold bathing suit. Kardashian switched out the gold one-piece for a white bikini, but otherwise matched the shot quite well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But a lot of work went into the shot, as revealed by photos obtained by the Daily Mail, seen here, of Kardashian’s group of assistants readying the reality celeb for the photoshoot, wiping sand from her famous posterior and adjusting her bikini to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

There’s no doubt all their hard work paid off, however, with two beach photos that the KKW Beauty founder dropped on Twitter Monday.

Those “Bo Derek” braids, as the 37-year-old mother of three called them, provoked a fair amount of controversy.

Many fans pointed out that the braids are actually a traditional African hairstyle, known more colloquially as cornrows, and that Kardashian crediting them to the model was an example of cultural appropriation.

Even Lindsay Lohan weighed in on the hairstyle.

The Mean Girls actress made a comment on the one photo the wife of rapper Kanye West captioned, “BO WEST,” saying, “I am confused,” on Monday.

But the E! celeb wasn’t going to let the actress talk to her that way.

“You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent,” she responded, tagging Lohan in the reply.

Kardashian is clearly referring to Lohan’s bizarre, seemingly fake accent, which she first debuted at the opening of her nightclub in November 2016. Since then, the accent, which appears to be an amalgamation of different accents, has been a signature feature of the Parent Trap star.

In 2016, Entertainment Tonight was reassured by Lohan’s father that there was “nothing to be concerned about,” adding that his daughter was just learning multiple languages at the time such as French, Arabic and Farsi, and was bouncing in between them regularly.

“Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!” he joked. “I will tell you this, she’s spoken other languages on the phone with me — languages I don’t understand. I’ll be on the phone with her and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with.”

Her mother echoed those statements, saying, “I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures.”

“Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it,” she added. “She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift. She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that’s what makes her so special and so beautiful.”