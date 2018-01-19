See Kim Kardashian’s Beautifully-Timed Ad She Posted After Announcing Chicago West’s Name

Amidst the frenzy of Kim Kardashian's baby name reveal on her website and social media, she got down to business with one perfectly-timed Instagram ad.

The new mom welcomed her third child, a girl, with husband Kanye West Monday, and fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to learn the little one's unique name.

While Kardashian revealed Chicago West as the baby's name on her website and other social channels on Friday, she held back on Instagram to share a different message, knowing millions of eyes were watching for Chi's photo debut.

Instead of a name reveal or sweet baby snap, Kardashian shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself alongside an ad for Lilly Lashes.

"Love my lashes here," the 37-year-old wrote. "Wearing @LillyLashes in style 'Goddess', available at LillyLashes.com. #ad."

It may not have been what fans were expecting, but it is a genius money-making move for the KKW Beauty founder.

Kardashian has been active on social media following the birth of her daughter, whom she and West welcomed via surrogate. She has not, however, blessed fans with any glimpses of the days-old baby.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared a photo of her snap-back body, which featured the mom of three walking in a tight tank, curve-hugging shorts and over-sized coat.

"Mom of three," she captioned the photo. She and West also share 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

In another cryptic post leading up to Chicago's name reveal, Kardashian snapped a close-up photo of a brown leather Louis Vuitton bag on Thursday, leading fans to believe she named her daughter after the luxury designer.

Kardashian let fans' theories run wild for a few hours, then she cleared up confusion. "NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic," she wrote on Twitter.

Echoing the couple's birth announcement, Kardashian and West revealed on her website the little one's name. The baby, born January 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, the new mom shared. On Twitter, she revealed the family will call her Chi, keeping in line with her other children's shorter names.