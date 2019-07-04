Kim Kardashian Awarded $2.7 Million in Knockoff Dress Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian just won a major lawsuit against an online retailer profiting off her name and image without permission. ET Online reported that the reality tv personality was awarded $2.7 million in the filing.

The 38-year-old was also awarded $59,600 in damages. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sued Missguided USA in February. She accused the online retailer of “repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and image without authorization to generate interest in their brand and website, and to elicit sales of their products.”

Court documents obtained by ET Online show that Missguided “failed to appear, plead, or otherwise defend in this action.” By default, a judgment was entered on March 29.

“Furthermore Missguided USA is hereby permanently enjoined from using Plaintiffs’ trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products,” the documents state.

In February, Kardashian posted photos of what she said were knock-off versions of her own clothes by Missguided. She alleged that the retailer “specializes in ‘fast’ and inexpensive clothing designs, which are often derivative of other companies’ designs if not blatant knock-offs.”

“[Misguided] has not only knocked-off the clothing of other designers, but it has unabashedly misappropriated the rights of celebrities like Kardashian in selling those knock-offs on its websites,” the reality TV star’s lawsuit states.

Kardashian also addressed the drama on Twitter, revealing that her connection with designers is “very important.”

“It’s taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I’m grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create,” Kardashian tweeted.

She continued, “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

“I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent,” Kardashian went on to tweet.

Kardashian may have won this lawsuit, but her business drama is far from over. The mother-of-four recently found herself at the center of some serious trademark drama over her new shapewear line, Kimono. Kardashian faced backlash for trying to trademark the name and the font it was written in.

She defended herself in a statement to the New York Times, and was adamant that the name choice was not cultural appropriation. She said she has a “deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

In the end, Kardashian announced that she’d be changing the name of the line.