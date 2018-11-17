Kim Kardashian Applauds President Donald Trump’s Latest Political Move

Kim Kardashian West is up for all of President Donald Trump’s decisions related to prison reform.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed her approval of Trump by retweeting a post from the White House Wednesday showing the president announcing his support for the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill meant to give former inmates a second chance at life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian, who has been an advocate for prison reform since she worked and successfully got Alice Marie Johnson freed from a life sentence, added three clapping hands emoji to celebrate Trump’s decision.

The reality star and her husband Kanye West have gotten backlash from fans in the past for their support of the Republican president.

However, she has spoken in the past she only agrees with him on matters of prison reform. The KKW Beauty mogul met with Trump back in June and convinced him to commute Johnson’s sentence, who received life in prison for a first-time, non-violent cocaine trafficking charge.

“When I outweighed the options of bad stories about me that would probably last a week in this news cycle, versus saving someone’s life, that wasn’t an option,” Kardashian recently told Rolling Stone. “I will gladly go there and take the heat. Okay, if he’s gonna listen to me and he’s taking the meeting, maybe I can really get through to him and really explain to him. From meeting all of the people that I have met behind bars, I guarantee you, they don’t care who signs that clemency paper.”

Kardashian’s meeting with Trump didn’t cause quite as much controversy as West’s October meeting, which culminated a few weeks of the rapper sharing far-right ideas and getting backlash from fans.

The rapper has since distanced himself from Trump, sharing on Twitter that he had “been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.”

In the interview with the outlet, Kardashian opened up about her husband’s intentions.

“What he fights for is the right to like what he wants to like. Even if it’s different from what you like. He never said, ‘Okay, I know what’s going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that,’” she said.

She added: “If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it. He never said that he supports that. I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and freedom to like a person even if it’s not the popular decision.”