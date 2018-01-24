Celebrity

Kim Kardashian’s Controversial ‘Muse’ Prompts Wave of Backlash

Kim Kardashian is drawing from a controversial source of inspiration.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member revealed in a tweet Wednesday that Anna Nicole Smith, a Playboy Bunny turned reality TV star who died at 39 from a prescription drug overdose, was her “muse.”

The 37-year-old mother of three tweeted and Instagrammed a vintage photo of the model sitting on a bed in a lacy white bra and black stockings while appearing to take pills out of a bottle, captioning the photo, “Muse.”

Fans were quick to call out the KKW Beauty CEO not only for fetishizing Smith’s tragic life, but for promoting her unhealthy lifestyle of drug addiction.

It’s not hard to see why the celeb would identify with Smith, however.

Both started off their careers through the adult industry, Smith as a Playboy model and Kardashian with her sex tape with Ray J. Both went on to have successful reality shows, Kardashian with the KUWTK franchise and Smith with The Anna Nicole Smith Show, which aired from 2002 to 2004.

And both clearly felt the negative side of fame, which Smith accredited for her descent into pill addiction and Kardashian has blamed for her traumatic robbery in Paris, in which she was bound and held at gunpoint.

Some fans drew the comparisons easily.

