Kim Kardashian’s Controversial ‘Muse’ Prompts Wave of Backlash

Kim Kardashian is drawing from a controversial source of inspiration.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member revealed in a tweet Wednesday that Anna Nicole Smith, a Playboy Bunny turned reality TV star who died at 39 from a prescription drug overdose, was her “muse.”

The 37-year-old mother of three tweeted and Instagrammed a vintage photo of the model sitting on a bed in a lacy white bra and black stockings while appearing to take pills out of a bottle, captioning the photo, “Muse.”

Fans were quick to call out the KKW Beauty CEO not only for fetishizing Smith’s tragic life, but for promoting her unhealthy lifestyle of drug addiction.

Anna Nicole Smith, who dies of a drug overdose, sitting half naked on a bed and holding what looks like a bottle of pills? Ok then — Jennifer (@Jenn31708) January 24, 2018

Girl, you sure? — SCM87 (@SCWM87) January 24, 2018

you know how she ended up, right? I think you need a new idol. — Paul Wulff (@TheMrWulff12) January 24, 2018

Nice picture choice, holding a bottle of pills. Didn’t she OD? 😕🤭 — A.j. Knight (@ajknight_) January 24, 2018

It’s not hard to see why the celeb would identify with Smith, however.

Both started off their careers through the adult industry, Smith as a Playboy model and Kardashian with her sex tape with Ray J. Both went on to have successful reality shows, Kardashian with the KUWTK franchise and Smith with The Anna Nicole Smith Show, which aired from 2002 to 2004.

And both clearly felt the negative side of fame, which Smith accredited for her descent into pill addiction and Kardashian has blamed for her traumatic robbery in Paris, in which she was bound and held at gunpoint.

Some fans drew the comparisons easily.

One of the most misunderstood gorgeous women in the world by far! I miss and loved her so much. I knew the real Anna sweetest ❤️! 💯❤️❤️❤️ — The Centryst (@TheCentryst) January 24, 2018

Anna def was a Goddess..so beautiful & inspiring! She will always be a legend in my ❤️ and I hope others can learn from her experience and seek help! Luvs you Anna Nicole💛 — Kari (@OkuRRRRkkw) January 24, 2018

