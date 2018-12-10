Kim Kardashian Admits Kris Jenner Worried She’d Be ‘Crazy Drug Addict’ Because of Ecstasy Use

Kim Kardashian says that her mother, Kris Jenner, worried she’d become a “crazy drug addict” when she told her that she was experimenting with ecstasy years ago.

Kardashian openly spoke about her past drug usage on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month, telling Scott Disick and sister Kendall Jenner that she was high on ecstasy when she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and when she made a sex tape with Ray J in 2003.

On Sunday night’s episode of Busy Tonight, Kardashian told host Busy Philipps that Kris Jenner nipped her habit in the bud.

“I would tell my mom everything. We always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my God, Mom. I did ecstasy last night,’” Kardashian told Philipps, adding that she was “so young.”

“I remember this so clearly,” she continued. “She was sitting on top of the washing machine. She jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage in the laundry room. She was like, ‘One day you’re not going to be able to have babies. You can’t do this. You’re going to ruin yourself.”

“She was so upset, and she never did drugs,” Kardashian said. “So she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something and be this crazy drug addict. And I was just like, ‘You know what, she’s so right. I’m so over it. This is so not me.’ And I just never did anything again.”

Kardashian told Disick and Kendall Jenner about her experiences on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the 23-year-old said she’d been hearing “stories” about her older sister.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick replied.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” she admitted. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

The interest in Kardashian’s revelation was pretty significant, which Kardashian talked about on Busy Tonight.

“Here’s the thing. People that were close to me that obviously know that life of mine, they’re like, ‘I can’t believe you said that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,’” she explained.

“It’s just weird to people: I’ve done ecstasy, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything,” she said. “So it’s weird to have done that.”

A source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian “definitely had her years of partying,” her life is “completely different now” and that she “pretty much doesn’t drink at all.”

“She’s not a partier and it’s just not part of her life. Occasionally she’ll have a drink, but she really doesn’t like the taste of alcohol,” the source said.