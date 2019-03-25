‘Kill Bill’ Actor Michael Madsen Arrested for DUI After Smashing Car Into Pole

Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen has been arrested for DUI after crashing his Land Rover in Malibu on Sunday. The Tarantino favorite smashed into a pole around 8 p.m. on Sunday according to TMZ. When police arrived on the scene, Madsen reportedly “smelled of alcohol” and authorities immediately suspected him of drinking and driving.

TMZ adds that the police gave Madsen a field sobriety test which he reportedly failed. His reported BAC at the time of the accident was 0.10 percent, well over the 0.08 legal limit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor DUI with bail at $15,000. It’s the actor’s second DUI in less than 10 years. He was arrested in Malibu in 2012 with a BAC double the legal limit according to TMZ. Madsen entered rehab for 30 days following this arrest and was ordered to seek outpatient treatment by the judge at the time.

The star was also arrested in March 2012 for “child endangerment with cruelty to a child” according to People. Madsen was released on $100,000 bail at the time and stemmed from an argument the actor had with his son while allegedly intoxicated. TMZ adds that Madsen had discovered his son “smoking pot” and it led to an argument. The actor called the incident a “big misunderstanding” after his release.

Madsen is best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino‘s film, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight. He’ll also appear in the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in an unspecified role, marking his fourth collaboration with the director.

He was also the name at the center of the Hateful Eight script controversy, though an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live indicates that was just misinformation. According to IGN, the true culprit was an agent for one of the stars of the film. Madsen, Bruce Dern, and Tim Roth were the names singled out.

“The reason it was so bad was because the small group of people involved who had to be guilty,” Tarantino said at the time after attempting to sue Gawker for sharing the leaked script. “And these were people I trusted. Normally when I actually show it to people, I’m done. But this first draft was literally just showing it to a few friends.”

Tarantino says he regrets the lawsuit and it would seem that the controversy is behind him.

Previously the actor had made headlines for filing for bankruptcy in 2009 according to E! News. Madsen reportedly owed a lot to several high-profile names, including $1 million to Tarantino and $25,000 to former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

E! News noted at the time that he had accumulated nearly $3.7 million in debt at the time. Despite this string of incidents, Madsen continues working and seems to be