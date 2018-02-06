Khloe Kardashian Poses as ‘Mom and Dad’ With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are embracing their new roles as parents!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA player boyfriend posed for a sweet couple photo on the 33-year-old’s 6-month pregnancy milestone Tuesday.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

In the photo, Thompson and Kardashian lean in for a chaste kiss in matching black suit and cocktail dress as the athlete cradles his girlfriend’s growing belly.

“Mom and Dad,” Kardashian captioned the picture.

The photo was posted almost at the same time the reality star showed off her bump straight on in a celebratory 6-month pregnancy pic.

The couple has been gearing up for their first child together more than after they made the news public on Dec. 20 with a black and white baby bump photo on Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

After months of keeping her changing body a secret with baggy clothes and strategically placed purses, Kardashian has been showing off her curvy figure in skintight dresses and sparkly bodysuits like the one she wore to mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true,” the reality personality wrote to her followers. “I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!”

The Revenge Body star has been keeping up with her fitness routine throughout her pregnancy, however, despite people who think she’s doing too much for a pregnant woman.

Last month, Kardashian clapped back at workout-shamers, sharing a link to an article about the benefits of staying fit while pregnant, as well as her own tweet sharing that her workout had been cleared by a physician.

“My doctor has instructed me to do so,” she wrote. “Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don’t know mind your own business.”