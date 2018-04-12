Wendy Williams Shades Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal: ‘I Only Feel Bad for the Baby’

Wendy Williams is shading Khloe Kardashian amidst reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on her, saying that she only feels “bad for” their baby.

During a new episode of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, the 53-year-old said, “Hearing all this stuff, I felt bad for Khloé at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloé. Khloé, you knew when you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant,” she added, as reported by Us Weekly.

“By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing,” Williams continued.

It might be over but the fact is — and only people who have babies know — when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush,” Williams added. “Khloé, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning.”

The talk show host also brought up Kardashian’s past relationship with Lamar Odom, and spoke directly to the former NBA star.

“Lamar, she’s not going back to Lamar. Lamar, you don’t want that action, do you? Lamar, go back to your life,” Williams quipped. “She’s not gonna come back to you.”

Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity that Williams has shaded lately, as she also recently weighed in on the Kendra Wilkinson/Hank Baskett split.

“Kendra Wilkinson, yes she’s still with us,” Williams said on her talk show, according to Too Fab.

“To me, she’s had her time. She was on Instagram talking about the end of her nine year marriage to Hank, the journeyman,” Williams continued, referencing Baskett’s tendency to switch teams while he was a professional football player.

“Kendra, it’s tough love, but to me you all, this smacks of Kendra missing the spotlight so desperately,” the talk show host continued. “I like Kendra, I just forgot about Kendra. Kendra had her time, when Hef was alive. It’s not clear whether her show, Kendra on Top, will be back for a 7th season so she, to me, posts this ‘do ha ha wah wah wah’ not in an effort to get Hank back, but to get a seventh season of her show.”

“Look, listen, I think that she’s probably enamored of the camera more so than she’s enamored of Hank,” Williams added, before shading Baskett over the split also.

“Kendra is one of those girls, she knows how to do her hustle and get her money. When you’re used to your man working and all of a sudden he’s laying around with a crooked knee and he hasn’t worked in ages and he’s a journeyman, you gotta understand, how do you get moist for that?” Williams asked. “Any real woman understands what I mean, you know what I mean. At the end of the day, you need something that is going to make you want to drop your panties and he’s not the guy.”

“He’s not working, he’s a journeyman, how big do you think that check is? He’s one of those bench guys,” Williams said. She then brought up the rumors that Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model, saying, “We haven’t forgotten about that!”

“The bigger thing is, he’s not an earner, she misses the spotlight and nobody cares about Kendra on Top,” Williams went on. “Say this all works and has Kendra Goes It Alone and tries to make a new life with the two kids, clap if this is a show that you would watch.” No one in her audience clapped except for one lone Wilkinson fan.

“OK one person,” Williams said laughing. “Nobody cares, Kendra, good luck with your divorce, good luck with your new life and Hank, how you doin?”