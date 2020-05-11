Khloe Kardashian Slammed by Fans for TP'ing Sister Kourtney's House Amid Toilet Paper Shortage

Khloé Kardashian's prank on sister Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend has backfired majorly! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was looking to have a bit of mischief by toilet papering her big sister's yard, the practical joke has been slammed as insensitive and ignorant amid the toilet paper shortage occurring nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. With some people forced to use rags or other homemade alternatives after being unable to find the necessity in stores, Kardashian wasting what was clearly rolls of tissue hit the wrong note for plenty of people who took their anger to social media. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say about the controversy.

The Prank View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penelope’s Blackbook (@pooshblackbook) on May 9, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT Khloé enlisted Kourtney's 10-year-old son Mason for the endeavor, which the Poosh founder documented on social media after discovering the damage. "So I haven't had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover," Kourtney said of the toilet paper covering her yard. Even mom Kris Jenner weighed in, taking in the mess while driving by: "Kourtney, who'd you piss off?" she joked.

Disbelief The prank wasn't funny to plenty of other people, however, who couldn't believe what they were seeing. Kourtney snap chatting that Khloe and Mason used toilet paper recreationally to tp her whole yard, really?? pic.twitter.com/SkqjwoonY4 — claire (@vericlairified) May 9, 2020 Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtney's house.... during a toilet paper shortage.... are we all now on a reality show too? pic.twitter.com/MC8F1sx0FI — Lukas Thimm (@LukasThimm) May 10, 2020

'The Ignorance' Others called out "the ignorance" involved in pulling this kind of stunt amid the pandemic, calling out the Kardashians for being out of touch with regular people. Celebrities have been saying and doing the dumbest shit during this pandemic. Lol People out here fighting over toilet paper, and Khloe Kardashian uses it to TP’s Kourtney’s house. — Casey (@Casey_Vee) May 10, 2020 Meanwhile millions of Americans go to the store and can’t find a single toilet paper in any isle....rich ppl disgusts me sometimes, the ignorance 🙄 — 𝑱𝒆𝒔𝒔 (@repshallucinate) May 10, 2020

'Read the Room' The famous family was also slammed as "oblivious," with one Twitter user wondering how the Kardashians can continually find themselves striking the wrong chord socially. Someone please tell them to read the room. — I'ma still be in the house (@moviebuffchick2) May 10, 2020 are they literally so ignorant and oblivious to what is currently going on right now to do this and then post it? i have no problem with tping cause it can be funny and fun, but to do it at a time like this.. why is the whole family literally so dumb sometimes — 🥀 (@haderswift) May 10, 2020

'Truly Trash' Another layer of the backlash came with people's assumption that none of the KUWTK stars would be cleaning up the mess themselves, instead relying on their hired help to clear the yard of all the toilet paper. They’re wasting toilet paper AND most likely they make their maid or gardener clean it up for them.... — 𝐊#⃝ (@THEODDEYEClRCLE) May 10, 2020 Not only is there a toilet paper shortage but Khloe went through with this knowing damn well the cleaning lady and not Kim is going to clean this up. The family truly is trash — King Cersei 👑 (@malianaC) May 10, 2020

Khloe's Quarantine View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 5, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT Neither Khloé nor Kourtney have responded to the backlash publicly. The sisters have instead been spending time with family, with the Good American designer sharing a photo alongside 2-year-old daughter True, Kourtney's 7-year-old daughter Penelope, and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 6. "Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" Khloé wrote alongside a poolside photo last week.