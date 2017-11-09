Khloé Kardashian Shows off Flat Tummy in New Video Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Khloé Kardashian is flaunting her toned abs and flat tummy in a new video ad despite rumors that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member took to Instagram Thursday to promote her new line of sunglasses. The sultry ad features the 33-year-old strutting her stuff in a pale pink one piece at one point, and fans were quick to point out there’s no hint of a bump.

“Are you and Kylie even pregnant?” one person commented.

“I was ready for the baby announcement?”

Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, but has not confirmed the news herself.

In several of the bump-less photos and videos the youngest Kardashian has posted over the past few months, fans have been quick to theorize that the footage has simply been old or edited.