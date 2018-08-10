Khloe Kardashian Shows off Baby True’s Diamond Earrings in Sweet New Video

At only 3 months old, True Thompson is already blinging! Khloé Kardashian showed off her little girl’s diamond studs in a sweet new video the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted to Snapchat Thursday.

In the video, True looks content in her mama’s arms, rocking a virtual flower crown via the social media app’s filter, and yawning while showing off her stylish studs.

“The song is over, new song!” Kardashian, 34, told her baby in the video before True started looking a little sleepy.

While piercing an infant’s ears can be controversial, both Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner, mom to 6-month-old Stormi, have shown off their daughter’s pierced ears on social media.

But Kardashian isn’t letting mommy shamers and people who think they know best for her child get her down.

In a post on her blog and app earlier this week, she addressed the issue of what exactly NOT to say to a new mom, including asking what kind of birth their had and if they are currently breastfeeding their baby.

“My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” she wrote in response to the first question, answering the second with, “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

Sometimes, Kardashian has even clapped back at mommy shamers in a less educational way.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she wrote in response to a fan praising her for opening up about supplementing with formula. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

She also didn’t hold back when a troll called True “not cute at all.”

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” Kardashian wrote at the person, who deleted the tweet and protected their account.

Lesson learned: Don’t come for the Kardashians!

