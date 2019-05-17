Khloe Kardashian Reveals Relationship Status With Caitlyn Jenner

Things are just fine between Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up on Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks about how things are “fine” between her and Jenner following tension that arose between Jenner and Kardashian’s family during Jenner’s 2015 transition.

“I’m fine with Caitlyn,” Kardashian, 34, said on Monday, according to a clip obtained by E! News. “I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah when I see Caitlyn it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

“But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out.’”

The mom of one added that she sympathized with and can “only imagine how difficult it had to be” for Caitlyn to tell her children and stepchildren about her desire to transition, but the process was made more difficult when “information was withheld from us.”

“We had to find out through through either media channels or other things, and all our feelings were hurt,” she said. “Now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everybody to just be happy with whoever they are.”

She also talked about Jenner’s partner, 23-year-old Sophia Hutchins.

When asked if Jenner was currently dating a woman, Kardashian said, “Yes, I believe that she is a transgender woman as well. She’s really, really sweet too. She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet.”

Hutchins works as the executive director of the Olympian’s Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, a transgender rights organization. The two transgender women sparked romance rumors in late 2017 and live together in Malibu. They’ve been spotted together in public several times and joined Jenner’s family at Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas party in September.

Although the two rarely speak about their relationship, last October, Jenner said she “wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship.” When asked about it on Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo, Hutchins said, “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners, I’m the executive director of her foundation.”

Adding that they share “so much in common,” Hutchins said, “We see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Several weeks ago, Hutchins shared Instagram photos from her 23rd birthday party, which included photos with Jenner, 69. “I am so lucky to have the friends, team and amazing loving partner I have,” Hutchins wrote. She later edited the caption to read, “I am so lucky to have the friends, team and all of the love and support I have.”

Jenner also shared a photo of Hutchins at the party, writing, “Happy Birthday to my little Sophia! It was a great night lsat night. So few candles.”

Kardashian’s latest words about Jenner come more than a year after an interview in February 2018 on the ITV morning show Lorraine, where then-pregnant Kardashian said motherhood wouldn’t bring her closer to her former stepparent.

“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn,” she told Lorraine‘s Ross King of the duo’s strained relationship. “[Things are] just as they are.”

A month before that, Jenner admitted on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians and chose to keep the last few pages of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, a secret from the family when she shared advanced copies.

Kardashian’s episode of Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser goes live on Monday.