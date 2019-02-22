Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Cuts Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Clothing Brand

Khloé Kardashian is going above and beyond to cut Jordyn Woods out of her life after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, including in her business ventures.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has cut the model from the Good American website, where Woods was featured promoting the brand created by Kardashian.

Kardashian first started the brand alongside business partner, Emma Grede, and the pair have recruited models to represent the brand online, including Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

According to Her, Woods has been modeling for the brand since it launched in 2016, however, the website has been cleared of her present, including her story, which was part of the Good Squad section.

The news of Woods’ removal from the site comes days after the model was caught making out with Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a Los Angeles house party. Following the scandal, Kylie Cosmetics also slashed the price of the Woods-inspired lip kit in half from $27 to $13.50.

The kit, named Jordy Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit, is a bright raspberry hue and includes a velvet liquid lipstick and matching lip liner. The kit sold out in minutes after being put on clearance and then was reversed back to its original price.

While the scandal has taken an obvious toll on Kardashian, sources say Kylie Jenner is currently struggling with how to handle the situation with her best friend.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore,” one source told press. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner is “extremely upset about everything that is going on.”

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloé. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.”

Woods has reportedly attempted to apologize to Kardashian and the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she has been cut off from their lives.

“The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh,” another source told ET. “No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”