Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Stroller Outing Photo With Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian probably wasn’t pumped when the first photos of her and baby True went public.

The 33-year-old new mom was spotted with her daughter, born almost a month ago, while taking a walk in a Cleveland, Ohio park Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pushing True in a stroller, the Revenge Body host showed off her post-baby figure, rocking black leggings, a black T-shirt and black Yeezy sneakers. She draped a light white blanket over the stroller to cover True’s face.

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian pictured with daughter True for the first time https://t.co/aONCBIo3DN pic.twitter.com/DCqP1ky8cW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 7, 2018

The photos were a sweet look at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality’s first days as a mom, but Kardashian was apparently shocked when they first surfaced on The Daily Mail.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” she wrote on her website Tuesday.

She added, “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

She then revealed that she’s ready to get back in the gym, where she worked out through most of her pregnancy.

“I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe!” she wrote. “I’ve literally been counting down the days.”

She also added that while she was surprised by the size of her butt, the Good American designer thought she could possibly have even more baby weight to lose.

“I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL,” she wrote. “But I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this”

Kardashian is also dealing with the state of her relationship, after boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught allegedly cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their child.

Soon after the first report surfaced, evidence of at least five other instances of his unfaithfulness followed.

Kardashian has yet to address his infidelity, but was spotted courtside at Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers game and by his side at a restaurant over the weekend. The couple appears to be sticking together for now.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” they added. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Photo credit: E!