Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Already Preparing’ for Return to LA

Khloé Kardashian’s plan to raise her little girl in Cleveland is no more.

Just hours after giving birth Thursday to her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s team is already in Ohio and preparing to fly the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back to Los Angeles, where her family lives, reported PEOPLE Thursday.

The change of plans reportedly occurred after news of Thompson’s alleged infidelities surfaced Tuesday, when The Daily Mail and TMZ published videos of him engaging in handsy behavior with other women. The Shade Room also published images of Thompson returning to his hotel room with a woman many have identified as an Instagram model.

Mom Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio, where Kardashian had been nesting in the home she shares with Thompson, to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, reports TMZ, and was soon joined by Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as well as Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

Thompson was reportedly present for the birth of his daughter, despite Khloé allegedly being heartbroken.

“He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible,” the insider added. “Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl. Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

News of Thompson’s cheating has reportedly come as a shock to Khloé, but not his NBA teammates.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater.”

The athlete was booed as he took the court Wednesday night for the Cavaliers’ home game against the New York Knicks.

Thompson is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

As for what will happen with Kardashian and Thompson, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is likely to stay with the NBA player.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work,” the source said of Kardashian. “She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy