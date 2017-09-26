Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Us Weekly reported the news that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, began dating in September 2016. The two met on a blind date after being set up by one of her friends.

Earlier this year, the Revenge Body host opened up about her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward. She shut down engagement rumors at the time but explained how deep their bond runs.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she told You magazine.

“My boyfriend is very protective of me,” she continued. “Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life.”

On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Kardashian also explained that her beau hopes to have a large family.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

The happy couple first started dating when Kardashian was still legally married to Lamar Odom. She was married to him for six years but split with the former NBA player in 2013.

For Thompson, this won’t be his first child. He shares a 9-month-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In the event that the pregnancy reports are true, Kardashian won’t be the only one in her famous family to be welcoming a child in the near future. Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s younger half-sister, is pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Neither Khloe nor Kylie have officially confirmed that they are expecting.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill