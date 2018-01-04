Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Ellen’ Show Look: ‘Bigger the Hair, Smaller the Bump!’

Khloe Kardashian put her pregnancy mantra to the test in her latest photo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member posed for a snap in a baby bump-hugging all-white ensemble and super-teased ponytail ahead of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

“Bigger the hair – smaller the bump!” she wrote in part in the witty caption.

Kardashian’s segment on the daytime show airs Friday, when the mom-to-be and DeGeneres shuffle through an awkward series of questions.

The pair discuss maternity clothes and cravings, but DeGeneres made sure to try her best to get Kardashian to spill the beans on another piece of family news: half-sister Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy.

“Is Kylie craving things yet?” DeGeneres asked Kardashian, who is six months pregnant with her first child. “She’s pregnant,” DeGeneres stated, to which the 33-year-old responded, “Oh, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

DeGeneres tried to get Kardashian to call her sister to ask her herself, but eventually said, “She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it,” she argued. “Look at your eyes! Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!”

“I am pregnant!” Kardashian insisted, but DeGeneres quickly said, “No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant.“

Things got hilariously dicey again when the conversation shifted to potential baby names for Kardashian’s little one, whom she shares with NBA baller Tristan Thompson. She shared that she’s settled on Tristan Jr. for a boy, but is struggling to find proper names for a little girl that begin with either a K or T.

“Let me know if you need help because I’m good at that,” DeGeneres interjected. Kardashian didn’t seem to keen on getting the comedian’s help, but she didn’t let up. “Kristaire,” the host suggested, to which the mom-to-be gave a polite, “Oh.”

Fortunately, Kardashian and Thompson have until March to settle on a name for their little one, whose gender will be revealed on an upcoming KUWTK episode.