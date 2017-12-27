Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Loving Pregnancy’s Effect on Her Body

Khloé Kardashian is loving her pregnant bod!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb, who confirmed she and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together last week, is embracing the new curves that come with having a baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She likes that she’s curvier,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

It appears Thompson feels the same way, commenting on her pregnancy announcement last week, “Girl, you look better now.”

However, not all aspects of the 33-year-old’s experience having a baby has been totally ideal. “She’s still exercising, but it’s light cardio,” a source said. “She’s exhausted by the end of the day.”

Kardashian hasn’t experienced any morning sickness or “less-than-pleasant symptoms” a source previously disclosed, and the Revenge Body star is “liking the pregnancy” they added.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed to fans this week that she was nearly six months into her pregnancy, responding to a fan on Twitter who asked with “I’ll be 6 months next week.”

Part of Kardashian’s pleasant pregnancy has to do with the father of her child.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!” she wrote in her pregnancy announcement. “Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!”

The two have been commuting back and forth from Thompson’s Cleveland home to Kardashian’s Los Angeles pad, but are thinking of buying a home together soon, a source told the publication.

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian