Kylie Jenner Licks Sister Khloe’s Chest In New Photo

The Kardashian family is definitely a tight-knit bunch, but Khloe's latest Instagram photo takes things to the next level. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old reality star shared a risqué image that showed her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, licking her chest.

The Revenge Body host shared the post with the caption: "My babies for life!"

The black and white post featured two separate photos of Khloe with both of her younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In one image Kylie, 19, can be seen sticking her tongue out towards Khloe's chest. The other pic shows Kendall Jenner getting a mouthful of Khloe's hair.

The pictures were in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the family's reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When Khloe Kardashian isn't posting pics with her siblings on social media, she has been busy promoting her clothing line, Good American. On Thursday, the fitness guru unleashed a steamy snap that showed her in one of her brand's see-through bodysuits.

Khloe captioned the post: "GOOD BODY, our collection of @goodamerican bodysuits, has JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com!! I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can't wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody."

Khloe spoke out about wanting to flaunt her body in the skimpy outfits during a recent interview with People magazine.

"Because of my body transformation I have become more comfortable and confident to try new styles and to wear bodysuits where I wouldn't before," Kardashian said. "But also it wasn't always as accepted to love your body the way it is now. I don't care what size you are, I want everyone to feel super-confident within their own skin. Just because you are a size 16 or 22, that doesn't mean you want to be in a muu-muu hiding yourself; we still want to show off our bodies and not everyone wants to be a size 2, 4 or 6."

The E! star continued by adding that she normally goes "commando" in the bodysuits.

"I normally go commando," she said. "And then people are like, 'Oh then you have to take the whole thing off to go to the restroom,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? You pull it to the side to use the restroom, what is the big deal?'"

Khloe says that one of the most important aspects of her clothing line is that it encourages body acceptance.

"When I was younger, it wasn't embraced to have any sort of variety or depths to out bodies," she said. "Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, but I think with the power of social media, we are able to see so much versatility and the beauty in so many different types of women. Whereas when I was younger, we weren't really able to see that — it was just a look put on the cover of a magazine."