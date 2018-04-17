Khloe Kardashian Could Face Higher Risk of Postpartum Depression

After news broke that boyfriend and father of her first born, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women, reports suggest Khloé Kardashian will be at a heightened risk for postpartum depression.

Page Six reports that in the days following the birth of her first born, Kardashian is at a “higher risk” for experiencing moderate to severe postpartum depression after delivery.

“Anytime a person undergoes a psychological stressor, it puts them at risk for postpartum depression or depression in general,” marriage and family therapist Dr. Elisabeth Crain weighs in.

Crain adds one of the most important things for a new mom is that after having the baby, a woman can turn to her partner for support.

“If she’s not getting that from him or there’s a fracture in the relationship that’s taken place prior to having the baby, that can definitely bring forth a lot more stress and put her at higher risk for anxiety or depression or postpartum challenges,” she said.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first daughter on the morning of Thursday, April 12 at Hillcrest Hospital near Cleveland, Ohio, with reports previously stating Thompson was present at the birth of their child.

The depth of that presence though is unknown at the time as many are speculating he attended the birth strictly for his daughter’s sake, and not as an amends for his relationship with the E! reality star.

The doctor goes on to state that one of the most important things Kardashian needs to do is “concentrate on herself and the baby” before making amends with Thompson.

“The priority right now is less about repairing the relationship and really that Khloé focuses on the health of her baby and putting herself first as well,” she said.

The publication conferred with psychologist, Dr. Shira Danzig, who agrees with Crain by adding with Kardashian having gone through such a betrayal, she now needs to surround herself with a “key” support system.

Recognizing that “you’re always going to feel some feelings that are not normal” as a first-time mother, Danzig praises treatment as early as two weeks after childbirth as beneficial, especially if concerning emotions and thoughts continue to disrupt her psyche.

According to U.S. National Library of Medicine, postpartum depression ranging from moderate to severe, occurs within the first three months after delivery. While the exact cause is unknown, changes in hormone levels during and after pregnancy may affect a woman’s mood.

Dubbed the “baby blues,” postpartum depression affects up to 80 percent of mothers in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

On top of the multiple affairs Kardashian has learned about surrounding her partner, she will have to deal with changes in her body from pregnancy and delivery, lack of sleep, anxiety of motherhood, and in this case, infidelity that will have her doubt the solidness of her relationship with Thompson and re-evaluate trust.