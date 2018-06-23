Khloe Kardashian Heartbroken Over Border Separation: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’

Khloe Kardashian has never been one to keep her opinions to herself. On Friday the Revenge Body host continued that trend, criticizing the recent Trump administration policy of separating parents and children of undocumented immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.

“It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families,” Kardashian tweeted.

“Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other,” she continued, followed by a link to an ActBlue donation site that supports groups working to reunite the separated families.

“This is not how we foster love and acceptance,” she wrote. “This is not who we are.”

There are thousands of children now separated from their parents and we must not let these children be forgotten, nor can we let this moment be forgotten. We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate. Xo https://t.co/NzC4JWZ1iS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 22, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on April 6 that a new “zero tolerance” policy would be in effect for illegal immigrants crossing the border. The policy had adults and their children separated and processed in different facilities, with “tender age” centers designated for children under the age of 3.

President Donald Trump relented on the policy on Wednesday, signing an executive order that prevents the families from being separated. However, in the time between the new policy’s creation and the executive order, roughly 2,300 children were already separated from their families according to the New York Times. The paper received contradicting reports over how long it will take to reunite those separated families.

Kardashian is far from the first celebrity to speak out about the policy. Pop singer Jennifer Lopez spoke on the matter on Instagram on Thursday.

“Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children,” Lopez wrote at the start of a lengthy post. “I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. I feel we will never forget this moment in time.”

Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson, on April 12.