Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Picture Has Fans Thinking She’s Not Pregnant After All

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have pregnancy whiplash, with Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Halloween picture making some fans doubt the reality celeb was ever pregnant to begin with.

The youngest Kardashian sister posted a picture Tuesday of her and her NBA player-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, dressed as Game of Thrones characters Daenerys and Khal Drogo, clad in furry armor with intricate wigs and tattoo detailing.

But there was one thing missing from Kardashian’s crop top outfit — a baby bump. While her high-waisted skirt and belt might be creating an optical illusion, fans were quick to say they were now doubting reports that she was pregnant.

“I don’t think she’s pregnant :(” one commented.

“You’re not preggo, I wish you were,” another said.

The Revenge Body host has posted a few full-body shots in the past as pregnancy rumors swirled, but fans wrote off most as old or edited.

Some fans are still convinced that the 33-year-old is expecting, citing Snapchat footage from that same night in which she does appear to have a curved stomach and refers to Thompson as “daddy.”

“If she’s pregnant she probably has the skirt pulled above her baby bump it’s not that hard to hide a pregnancy in the beginning and everyone doesn’t show,” one fan commented. “I’m also sure she is trying to be private about her pregnancy if she is.”

“Only front facing shots?” another asked.

Fans have speculated that Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner, who is also rumored to be pregnant, will confirm the news on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.