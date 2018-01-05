Khloe Kardashian Bumps It out With Guillermo Rodriguez on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Khloé Kardashian wasn’t the only one showing off a bump on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night. The reality star posed with show’s very own Guillermo Rodriguez, cradling his own belly for a hilarious pic.

Kardashian stood behind Rodriguez and held his “baby bump” while the two gazed adoringly into the camera. The show’s Instagram account shared the photo, poking fun at Rodriguez as per usual.

“We are so excited about this baby! Thanks to everyone for the love and positive vibes!” the caption read.

The pic resembled Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson from last month in which Thompson posed in a black-and-white photo behind Kardashian.

While Kimmel interviewed Kardashian on the show, she said that Thompson was the first one to guess she was expecting.

“He kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet. I’m not pregnant,’ ” she said.

“I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country and I took a pregnancy test. I was like screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

Kardashian said her “trusty assistant” Alexa went to buy the pregnancy test for her, so only Kardashian, Thompson and Alexa were the ones who “knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family.”

Soon, fans will be able to experience what Kardashian was going through during those first few weeks, as it was all documented on KUWTK.

“He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing,” Kardsahian said.

When Kimmel asked if the camera crew knew about the pregnancy, Kardashian responded, “Yes, but I’ve known the crew since 2007. We’ve had pretty much the same. They’ve been involved in pretty much the best and worst of us and they keep quiet.”

As for the birth of the baby, Kardashian says she wants to deliver their bundle of joy in Cleveland where Tristan plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Kimmel pointed out that sometimes athletes can’t be there for the birth of their children due to games, Kardashian wasn’t amused.

“Hell, no. He has to be there,” she said.

The two are expecting their first child together later this year. Thompson is already dad to 1-year-old Prince Oliver with his ex, Jordan Craig.