Khloe Kardashian Shows off Baby Bump With New Good American Collection

Mother-to-be Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to show off one of the items in her new Good Mama maternity clothing line for Good American.

“I’m sp proud and excited to be launching maternity with [Good American] [Good Mama]! For all us new mommies dealing with our changing bodies and for all you beautiful mamas to be! Dropping in Sizes 00-24.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member added another photo to her Instagram Stories of her wearing maternity jeans.

A separate photo of the reality show personality posing topless in the maternity jeans hit social media Thursday.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian told PEOPLE Wednesday. “Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Kardashian and Good American founder Emma Grede had been working on the line, which dropped on Thursday, for months.

“I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans,” she said. “Good American is also a ‘baby’ of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special.”

“[Good American co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy,” she told fans via social media in January of the collection. “I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

The Revenge Body host’s due date is slated for April, and she opened up in a video interview with Good American on Thursday about her biggest surprises when it came to being pregnant.

“What surprises me most about pregnancy is, I think everyone says how hard pregnancy can be, and I think pregnancy has its ups and downs, but I’ve been very blessed that mine has been pretty much, like, it’s been very healthy and I still have a lot of energy and I like to work out,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m very blessed that mine’s been a very active pregnancy.”

Kardashian celebrated her baby shower with her family and boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday night.