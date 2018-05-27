Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Haters With Cryptic Tweets: ‘Misery Loves Company’

Khloé Kardashian just fired off a series of cryptic tweets aimed at unnamed detractors.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians personality took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to fire off three tweets aimed at people who are apparently too involved in others’ lives.

The tweet spree was most likely spurred by the ongoing criticism of her relationship to boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers players was caught cheating while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” one tweet read.

“They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got ’em,” Kardashian added.

She kept this message going, adding that people are just trying to drag someone else is trying to “flourish and be happy.”

“Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy,” Kardashian wrote. “Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly.”

It is unclear exactly what set off Kardashian’s string of tweets. Earlier in the day she seemed in better spirits. She was corresponding with fans about Zodiac signs, breastfeeding and other topics.

This is just the latest of several cryptic social media posts by Kardashian, who has yet to publicly acknowledge Thompson’s cheating scandal.

She recently posted a note about patience in her Instagram story, with most fans assuming it was in reference to her relationship.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” the message read. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”