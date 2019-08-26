Khloe Kardashian Fans Show Support After Revealing Tiny Waistline in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian is looking better than ever these days and her fans are making sure to show their support. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took a vacation to the Bahamas with sister Kim Kardashian, along with their kids, and Kardashian posted a series of photos showing off her killer physique.

“Yas Khlo! You are shining light for all of us! And HELLO BODY,” one follower wrote.

Someone else said, “You look great [pray hands] & that’s right girl focus on you because nothing else should matter you and your daughter should be the only thing on your mind everything else is just noise..god bless [pray hands] & enjoy your life..”

She shared another sweet memory from her vacation that shows the 35-year-old holding her daughter True, 1, along the beach, and while several of her 97 million followers focused on True, a lot of her fans couldn’t help but notice how great her body looks.

“The BOOOOODYYYYY though,” one person said, while another wrote, “You look amazing.”

The Good American designer just released her new line and shared a few of her favorite looks on her Instagram story. Click here to view. She also posted a photo revealing a new workout look — reminding folks that her body doesn’t just happen, she works for it in the most fashionable way.

Back to the routine in my @goodamerican

While she’s received a lot of support from her fans recently, that hasn’t always been the case as of lately. While Kardashian looks beyond beautiful, several question some of the features on her body, wondering what’s real and what’s fake. Lately, her nose has come into question on whether she’ had some work done to it or not, considering its new slimming look. While some are convinced she’s gone under the knife, she assures her fans that it’s nothing more than good contouring, expressing that her nose is one of her favorites to highlight.