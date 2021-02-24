✖

Khloé Kardashian is clarifying that the unrealistic proportions in her latest Good American photoshoot are not the results of a "Photoshop fail," but instead an artistic choice and special lens. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's fashion label came under fire online after launching a new campaign for its first footwear collection in which Kardashian herself appears to have been stretched out, resulting in unrealistically long feet and fingers in the photos.

But while people initially attributed the disproportionate photos to bad editing, the reality star took to Twitter Wednesday to explain that they were actually meant to look that way. "HA I'm cracking up! [For a] few of those [Good American] photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect," she tweeted. "The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

"It’s just the lens guys!" she continued. "LOL but some of these stories are really reaching!" The Revenge Body star then shared one of the photos that show her rocking a Good American pump on what looks like far larger feet than usual. "How could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" she tweeted with a laughing emoji. "It's the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f—ing cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them."

She added in another tweet that she didn't want her followers to "worry" she has "freakishly long fingers," adding the face palm emoji. "I can't believe I'm even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in [tact]," Kardashian added. "Nope I didn't get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it's not a 'photoshop fail'. Have a great day."

Despite all the drama that came with it, the designer tweeted she "absolutely love[s]" the way the campaign turned out and would be sharing plenty more photos from the shoot in the coming days. "Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos," she added. Concluding her clarification thread, Kardashian thanked the people who went all out commenting on the pictures for the "giggle," explaining that it "really made [her] laugh today ... no lie."