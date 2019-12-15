Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Getting Flack for Not Wishing Her Nephews ‘Happy Birthday’ on Social Media

You can always count on Khloé Kardashian to set the record straight, especially when it’s a matter pertaining to her famous family. This time, she’s addressing those who had something to say about her lack of social media posts for her nieces and nephews’ birthdays.

Kardashian’s message came in the midst of December when numerous kiddos in the Kardashian family (including Saint West, Mason Disick, and Reign Disick) have birthdays. But, don’t expect the Revenge Body star to mark the occasions on Instagram.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media,” she said, before going on to explain exactly why she doesn’t send birthday wishes to her nieces and nephews online. “My mentality is- Let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday.”

While Kardashian doesn’t give shoutouts to her nieces and nephews on their birthdays, her other family members have. On Mason and Reign’s birthday on Dec. 14 (the siblings were born on the same day, years apart), Kim Kardashian made a couple of posts in honor of the little ones.

Kim first honored Mason, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s eldest son, by posting a throwback photo of him when he was a baby. She then posted a photo of herself and Reign sharing a kiss and wrote, “Happy Birthday Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being Saints best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!”

Like Kardashian said, she’s taken to social media before in order to wish her other family members (those with social media accounts) a happy birthday. Most recently, in November, Khloe acknowledged both Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s birthdays with two very special Instagram posts.

Even though Kardashian doesn’t write birthday messages for the kids in the family (which is entirely in her right to do so), that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t celebrate their special days. In fact, you can typically spot the reality star having a blast with her nieces and nephews at their various, spectacular birthday parties.