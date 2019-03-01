Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Equally to Blame’ in Jordyn Woods Scandal

After Khloé Kardashian went in for the kill on social media against Jordyn Woods following Woods’ appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, she explained to fans why she wasn’t slamming Tristan Thompson in public, too.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” Kardashian tweeted Friday afternoon. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

The tweet came minutes after she publicly called out Woods and her explanation of what went on last month between her and Thompson, who was dating Kardashian at the time.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she wrote. “[By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The tweet held nothing back and was likely a direct response to Woods’ remark on Red Table Talk where she said she was not the reason for Kardashian’s breakup with Thompson.

“[Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either,” Woods said on the Facebook Watch show, tearing up. “It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love.”

“I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him,” she said.

Woods said that while accounts of her evening with Thompson were over exaggerated (for instance, she denies ever “making out” or being “all over” him), that they did kiss at the end of the night.

“On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

She also admitted to not telling Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the whole truth afterward.

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she said. “I was like ‘Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’”

Woods said that she made a mistake in attending the party at Thompson’s house, which was an afterparty following an outing at a bar in Los Angeles.

“We’re all dancing, drinking, having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here.’ And that’s my first step where I went wrong,” Woods said. “And how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”