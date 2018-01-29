Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Calls out Paparazzi For ‘Rude’ Behavior

Have a little sympathy! Khloé Kardashian is asking the paparazzi to back off a bit when it comes to snapping a picture of her post-flight.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member tweeted out a plea to the paparazzi Sunday, calling out those who swarm her every time she has to make her way through the airport, yelling questions and “rude things” at her.

Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It’s the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quite if you must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2018

Fans overwhelmingly were supportive of the Revenge Body host, tweeting positive messages back at her. Kardashian even responded to a few that particularly tugged on her heartstrings.

One person, who runs a fan Instagram for the Good American designer, tweeted that they had decided to stop using paparazzi photos on their blog for that reason.

“I feel you khlo!” they said. “Myself has decided not to post anymore paparazzi photos of you, also on Instagram (KhloeKStan). We want you to enjoy your pregnancy and stay safe at all times!. What the paparazzi are doing isn’t right.”

Kardashian responded: “Thank you love! I don’t mind paparazzi shots if people are respectful,” she added. “They try to get the worst shots on purpose. I think the airport gets a little too hectic and scary for me TBH.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and will be officially seven months pregnant Tuesday, she revealed this weekend.

With that comes increased fetal activity, which the mom-to-be couldn’t be happier about.

“I have felt them before but now it’s way more frequent and stronger,” she replied to a fan asking if it was the first time she’s felt her baby kick.

And she’s not holding back when it comes to treating herself.

“Of course I have cravings and I give in to them!” Kardashian wrote on her site last week, reports PEOPLE.“But, as always, I do everything in moderation. In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just don’t eat like that. But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Kardashian wrote about being excited to work off her pregnancy pounds after her baby is born.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” Kardashian shared. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

