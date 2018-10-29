Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Bashed for Lackluster NBA Performance

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been getting bashed on social media for his recent lackluster NBA performance.

Thompson’s team — the Cleveland Cavaliers — have yet to win a game this season and many fans and sports journalists seem to feel like the Center/Power forward is not doing much to make things better.

“Last night, Cavs’ Tristan Thompson had 6 points and 3 rebounds with the lowest +/- on the team (-16),” the ClutchPoints sports news outlet reported. “Next minute, he was straight up ripping apart his teammates for the 0-5 start.”

Last night, Cavs’ Tristan Thompson had 6 points and 3 rebounds with the lowest +/- on the team (-16). Next minute, he was straight up ripping apart his teammates for the 0-5 start. pic.twitter.com/qcDzpgfuUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2018

“Update: Cleveland is 0-5. Tristan had 6pts and 3 boards tonight,” another user added, commenting on a statement that Thompson made post-game.

“We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say,” he said. “Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story.”

Tristan Thompson: “We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story” pic.twitter.com/gnGqd4mGeM — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2018

Some have commented on the fact that not having Lebron James again this year, rather than just citing Thompson not playing well, has certainly had the biggest negative impact on the team.

“And there it is. With that OKC win the Cavaliers are officially the only winless team in the NBA. From the defending Eastern Conference Champs 4x over to the very worst team in the NBA in less than 2 weeks,” radio host Nick Wright said. “Life without LeBron comes at you fast.”

Lmfaoooo y’all remember when @RealTristan13 said they were the defending eastern conf champs, and to put some respect on em 😂😂 //t.co/2BcnN8SZLs — itachi uchiha (@WesHeadThaGreat) October 29, 2018

“Don’t tell [Thompson]… the East still going through him and his mighty Lebron-less/winless Cavs,” another person joked.

Remember when Tristan Thompson said the Cavs were the East champs until someone proves otherwise? Does it count if the “someone” is the Cavs themselves? — rube goldberg war machine (@em7add11) October 29, 2018

The Cavs’ next game is on Tuesday, Oct. 30 against the Atlanta Hawks, who previously beat them 133 to 111 on Oct. 21.