Khloe Kardashian Blasts ‘Bachelor’ Showrunner as ‘Insensitive’ Amid Cheating Drama

Khloé Kardashian is not happy about rumors she might be heading to The Bachelorette after her breakup from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the rumors after Bachelor and Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss continued to tease the possibility that she would headline her own season of the ABC reality dating series on Twitter, even after Kim Kardashian West shut down the rumors.

“I’m not f—ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, responding to Fleiss on Twitter.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! //t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

The drama between the Kardashians and the reality television producer started when Kim first quote tweeted a report from Pop Crave, that highlighted Fleiss’ tweets apparently teasing an announcement that Khloé would be announced as the next Bachelorette.

“Fake f—ing news big time!!!!” she wrote on Twitter earlier Saturday. Fleiss retaliated to the tweet responding: “She’s out of the loop on this one…”

Kim did not stay silent, sharing a screenshot of a text group chat conversation between herself, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in which she asked if they were in talks with The Bachelorette.

Jenner is seen responding “No [laughing out loud].”

Kardashian added: “Ewwww I mean put some respeck (sic) on my name.”

Even with the screenshot, Fleiss continued to push on the subject claiming that Kim wouldn’t know and the other would not be able to tell her anyway.

“How would Kim Kardashian know??? This is between me and [Kris Jenner] — and most importantly [Khloé Kardashian]!!!” he wrote. In another tweet he added: “FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. [Khloé Kardashian] couldn’t tell [Kim Kardashian anyways]”

That was the tweet that led Kardashian to finally respond to the rumors, also threatening the television producer with legal action.

“This is about helping people find true love — nothing more!!!” Fleiss responded to Khloé’s threat.

This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!! #TheBachelorette //t.co/qzHeEc7HRV — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

Speculation that the Good American founder could find herself leading her own season of The Bachelorette came days after news broke that she and NBA star Tristan Thompson broke up after he was caught making out with model Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Though the family has not commented on the breakup publicly, Kardashian and Kim have alluded to the topic on social media. Woods, who was a close friend of the Kardashian family, has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home and has been left feeling reportedly “devastated” by the scandal.