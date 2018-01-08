Twitter Eases Khloe Kardashian’s Belly Button Fears

Khloé Kardashian is feeling much better after Twitter eased her belly button fears.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Snapchat last week that one of her biggest fears is “belly buttons,” specifically the fear of her belly button “popping” as she progresses in her pregnancy. The first-time mom is currently six months pregnant with her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Twitter came to the rescue, informing the Good American designer that not all pregnant women experience the belly button becoming an “outie,” for which she expressed gratitude in a tweet Sunday.

Thank goodness I snapped about my bellybutton fears. Because so many people are tweeting me saying not everybody’s innie becomes an outie! Wooooooo here’s hoping!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2018

“Thank goodness I snapped about my bellybutton fears,” she said. “Because so many people are tweeting me saying not everybody’s innie becomes an outie! Wooooooo here’s hoping!!”

The Revenge Body host has been experiencing a fairly pleasant pregnancy, sources told Us Weekly shortly after she announced her pregnancy in December.

“Khloé has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms,” they revealed.

Kardashian and Thompson are enjoying pregnancy, the 33-year-old revealed to DeGeneres, but aren’t rushing marriage.

“We’re not in any rush for that,” she explained, adding, “As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before.”

“So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are,” she continued.

Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes