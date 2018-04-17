Kris Jenner Reveals Why Khloe Kardashian Named Her Baby True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s baby name isn’t as obscure as it first comes across.

The 33-year-old new mom welcomed her first child, a daughter, with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and revealed Monday that the couple had named the little girl True Thompson.

While the internet was quickly polarized over the uncommon name, bringing up sister Kim Kardashian’s children North, Saint and Chicago, and sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, it turns out True has a history in the Kardashian family, matriarch Kris Jenner revealed Monday.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” she captioned a photo of pink balloons on Instagram Monday. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

She added the hashtags “#lovebug #familytradition #family” to the end of her message, and also tagged an Instagram account appearing to have been created for the infant.

Kardashian has posted a photo of a similar balloon-filled pink room to social media when making her name announcement.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned the photo. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Fans were quick to notice that Kardashian had given her baby the surname Thompson after her father, despite the news that broke two days prior to giving birth that he had cheated on her with at least five women during her pregnancy.

But a source close to the new mom revealed to PEOPLE shortly after the birth that Kardashian had already begun to forgive the NBA player.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” they said. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Photo credit: Getty / Robin Marchant