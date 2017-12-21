Looking for Clues: What Khloe Kardashian Might Name Her Baby

Now that we know Khloé Kardashian’s actually pregnant, a much bigger question remains: What will the baby be named?

The 33-year-old hasn’t revealed whether her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson will be a boy or girl, but there are a number of clues in her past as to what she might name her first child.

“Khloe has a lot of names in mind,” a source told HollywoodLife.com in August. “[She’s] not against choosing a ‘K’ name,” the source revealed, however, “Khloe’s also talking about naming the baby after Tristan’s mom, Andrea, ‘Andy’ for short.”

In a 2010 interview with Us Magazine, Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom said that he had already picked out a name if the two ever had a son.

“Boy, it would be Luke Joseph,” he said.”The girl [name] is on her.”

Kardashian may have given Odom’s baby name the boot just as she did him in the divorce, but if she had grown fond of it, there may be another non-“K” Kardashian baby.

If Kardashian does want to continue in the “K” vein, a cute girls’ name she could choose is KoKo, which is what her nieces and nephews call her as an easier version of her first name.

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday with a black and white photo of her pregnant belly. After two hours, the post had already racked up almost 4 million likes.

An hour after her initial confirmation, the 33-year-old tweeted that she was “overwhelmed” by the fan response.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

