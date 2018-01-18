Kevin Spacey Under New Investigation by London Police

London’s Scotland Yard has launched yet another investigation into Kevin Spacey‘s behavior on Wednesday, its third in a span of several months.

The latest investigation pertains to Spacey being accused of assaulting a man in 2005 in the central London Borough Westminster.

“On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster,” Scotland Yard told Variety on Wednesday. “Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

According to Variety‘s report, the complaint was brought forward in December, but was not confirmed until this week.

The London Police force was already looking into Spacey’s actions for two other complaints; one from an alleged sexual assault on a man in 2005 and another in 2008.

London’s Old Vic theater, located in the Lambeth borough both complaints originated, said it had received 20 complaints of inappropriate behavior regarding Spacey when it asked for people to come forward. Spacey worked for the theater as its artistic director from 2004-15.

Allegations against Spacey first came to light back in October, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made drunken sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 years-old. From there a flood of actors came forward with accusations, including eight people working on the Netflix series House of Cards. As a result, Spacey was pulled from the show for its sixth and final season and his latest film, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, re-cast and re-shot the film in a matter of weeks with Christopher Plummer replacing Spacey in all of his scenes.

Many stars have since spoken out against Spacey for his actions, including his Baby Driver co-star Ansel Elgort.

“I think what’s happening right now in the industry is people are standing up and saying that certain ways of the industry are no longer acceptable or in life in general,” Elgort said in an interview with GQ. “The world should be a safer place where sexual harassment is not acceptable.”

Spacey has since stated he would be seeking treatment for his behavior.