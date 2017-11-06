Kevin Spacey Spotted Getting Intimate With Young Male Model

Photos of Kevin Spacey getting intimate with a young man in a Topanga, California public park have resurfaced in light of the sexual harassment allegations he faces. The photos were taken 17 years ago.

The photos, re-published by The Daily Mail today, show Spacey with a 21-year-old unidentified man on March 25, 2000, the day before he won an Oscar for American Beauty. At the time, Spacey was 41 years old. The young man was reportedly a wannabe actor and model.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s Everything to Know About the Kevin Spacey Allegations

As The Daily Mail points out, the photos were published in a tabloid, but disappeared from view for years. They show Spacey cuddling with the man, massaging him and putting his head in his lap.

A photographer followed Spacey throughout the day, seeing the two buying magazines before heading to the park.

Gawker also shared the photos back in December 2014. The site re-published excerpts from Star Magazine, published after the 2000 Oscars. “Kevin Spacey Romps With Male Model!” the headline reads. “Amazing photos of Oscar winner’s secret double life.”

The Star reports claimed they tracked the man down and he insisted he was not Spacey’s lover. He said he was friends with Spacey and was with him in the park. The magazine claimed the two were together for two hours.

“It was a very intimate rendezvous,” an eyewitness is quoted as telling Star. “At one point, Kevin’s head was in the boy’s lap and later the young guy put his arms round Kevin and cuddled him … Let me put it this way — if my wife saw me with another man like that, she would be divorcing me.”

After years of denying his homosexuality, Spacey finally came out. In his apology to Anothy Rapp, an actor who claimed Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14, Spacey said, “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Since Rapp came forward, others have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. Harry Dreyfus, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, claimed that Spacey groped him when he was 18 years old.

More: Kevin Spacey’s Next Film Will Still Receive November Premiere Despite Sexual Assault Accusations

The Daily Mail reports that Spacey is now being treated at The Meadows, the same Arizona facility where Harvey Weinstein was treated.