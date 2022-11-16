Kevin Spacey Charged With Seven More Sexual Assaults

Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more alleged sexual assaults, amid the wait for a separate trial to begin. PEOPLE reports that the actor is facing more charges in the United Kingdom, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announcing the news on Wednesday. In its statement, the CPS revealed that all of the newly alleged offenses took place against one "adult male."

"The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," the statement added. "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation." In July, Spacey formally entered a plea to other sexual assault charges he's facing in a London court. According to PEOPLE, the actor appeared in person and pleaded "not guilty" to multiple charges. A trial is set to begin June 6, 2023.

In late May, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that the former House of Cards star has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse against three different men. On Thursday, Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, issued a statement on the charges, explaining, "The CPS has [authorized] criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men." Ainslie continued, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

The statement concluded, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." According to the BBC, the Met Police received a series of complaints dated between 2005 and 2013. After an investigation, authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to charge the actor.

Three of the complaints are related to alleged sexual abuse incidents in London, and one complaint is said to be related to an incident, or incidents, in Gloucestershire. Most recently, Spacey landed a courtroom win in a case brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey assaulted him a party in the 1980s when Rapp was a teenager. The jury deliberated for one hour, following over a week of testimony, and returned a vote finding Spacey not liable for damages.