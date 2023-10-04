Kevin Spacey Reportedly Hospitalized in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey was rushed to the hospital after his arm went numb while attending a film festival in Uzbekistan, according to The Sun. It was feared that the 64-year-old actor had a heart attack, and he underwent an MRI scan at the hospital. Spacey became ill while attending the Tashkent International Film Festival. He was touring the Afrasiyab Museum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand – and felt his "entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds".

Spacey was taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic in the city to undergo a series of tests. After the tests, doctors later gave the House of Cards star the all-clear. "Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical centre over health concerns," a source told The Sun. "He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart."

Later that night, Spacey appeared on stage at the festival and told the crowd his health was "normal." He said: "It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us." The Usual Suspects star went on to talk about the incident that happened earlier in the day.

"I experienced something here today that was unexpected," Spacey said. "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the [...] medical centre. I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."

Earlier this year, Spacey was cleared of a series of sexual assault charges. He is now looking to make a comeback after being fired from House of Cards and missing out on major roles. Spacey is one of the most accomplished actors in history, winning two Academy Awards for Best Actor in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. He has also earned 12 Emmy Award nominations, and 10 of them are from House of Cards. Spacey also won a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play in Lost in Yonkers.