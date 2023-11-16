Kevin James Reveals New Standup Comedy Special

Kevin James has revealed he will be bringing a brand new standup comedy special to fans this winter. Prime Video announced this week that it will be the streaming home of Kevin James: Irregardless, the comedian's new one-hour special will premiere on Prime Video this winter. At this time, no exact premiere date has been shared.

In a press release, Prime Video states, "The highly anticipated, family-friendly special Kevin James: Irregardless delivers a hilariously unfiltered take on parenting, marriage, and getting older. As only James can, he covers a range of topics, from motivating children to put down their video games, to why he doesn't trust technology, and how many Tater Tots he can fit in his mouth." In addition to the new special, James will also head out on a new comedy tour, "Owls Don't Walk," beginning on February 29, 2024. Fans can click here to check out all the tour dates.

(Photo: Troy Conrad / Prime Video)

Kevin James: Irregardless marks the comedian's third standup special. His first was Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central in 2001. His second comedy special, Never Don't Give Up, premiered on Netflix in 2018. James originally began his showbiz career in stand-up, cutting his teeth in the Long Island comedy scene. He eventually signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom, after being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, and launched The King of Queens playing Doug Heffernan, an aloof delivery driver with a good heart whom he originated on Everybody Loves Raymond.

The King of Queens premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons on CBS with James both starring and executive producing. The show even garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James would later go on to kickstart his movie career by making his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures' Hitch, starring opposite Will Smith.

James also starred in, produced, and co-wrote the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. He has also starred alongside Adam Sandler in several films, such as Pixels, Grown Ups 1 and 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. Finally, James starred in a pair of feature films True Memoirs of an International Assassin and Home Team for Netflix, as well as the dark indie-thriller Becky.