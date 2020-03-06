Kevin Hart ‘Thankful’ for the ‘Small Stuff’ After Car Accident

Kevin Hart is getting real with his fans about how he feels following his car accident that left him with three spinal fractures. During the Season 3 premiere of Kevin Hart: What the Fit? he’s opening up about how things have changed for him after he was faced with potentially being paralyzed for the rest of his life. His first episode that features Jimmy Kimmel, he says will have a “special, special, special, feel” because it’s the first one following the accident.

“Basically, what you realize is you’re not in control,” he said towards the beginning. “At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don’t take today for granted.”

The injuries he sustained, the doctor told him could have left him paralyzed had they been a quarter of a centimeter over from where they occurred. During the episode, the two are dressed up to shoot hoops with the Harlem Globetrotters and it made Hart feel grateful for the small things like just being able to move around freely.

“I basically was put in a situation where I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?’” he explained. “And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again.”

“I am thankful for some of the small stuff,” he added. “Which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again.”

He then turned to Kimmel and said, “I’m so excited to be back. I’m so excited to be active. I couldn’t wipe my a—. True story.”

Hart was involved in a car accident with two other friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. All three were in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when they crashed on Mulholland drive in Los Angeles, California. Although it was Hart’s car, he was not the one driving, instead Black was behind the wheel. Officials did confirm that no alcohol was involved the night of their terrifying accident, they simply lost control of the vehicle. While Hart and Black suffered serious injuries, Broxterman walked away uninjured.

It took several months for Hart to get back on his feet, but as of recently, he’s been opening up more-and-more with fans on the views he has now following his accident.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty.