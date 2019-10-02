Kevin Hart Says He Still Can’t Walk Properly After Car Crash

Kevin Hart may be out of the hospital and adjusting to life back home following a serious car accident last month, but his recovery is far from over. In new court documents filed requesting a postponement of his upcoming trial in the comedian’s ongoing court battle with his former business partners, Stand Up Digital, the 40-year-old actor claimed that he is still having difficulty walking.

“Defendant Kevin Hart just started physical rehabilitation and will not be ambulatory for at least another two months,” the documents, requesting an extension and obtained by The Blast, read.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star had suffered three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar – when his 1970s Plymouth Barracuda “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

While passenger Rebecca Broxterman walked away without injury, both Hart and Jared Black, who was behind the wheel at the time, suffered “major back injuries” as a result of the collision.

Hart had been transported to a local hospital shortly after the crash and underwent a “successful” surgery, though he remained in the hospital for 10 days before being discharged and transferred to a live-in rehabilitation facility. At the time, he was said to be in “excruciating pain,” though sources said he was able to take “short” walks.

Hart returned home on or around Sept. 20, though he is expected to have a months-long recovery ahead of him. Those close to him have said that Hart is lucky to be alive, and sources report that the actor himself is “shocked” that he made it out of the crash with his life.

Currently, the actor is said to seeing a physical therapist in his home most days of the week, with their sessions together consisting of stretches and other exercises with therapy bands. Hart also continues the work even after his physical therapist leaves, reportedly doing “physical therapist-approved exercises.”

Meanwhile, the comedian’s ongoing battle with Stand Up Digital – Hart is currently fighting a $7 million lawsuit filed by the company – has largely been left in limbo. The trial for the lawsuit was initially scheduled to start on Sept. 9, though it was postponed following the accident. The parties were scheduled to meet on Oct. 1 to discuss updates, during which Hart asked for another extension due to his lengthy recovery. A judge has not yet approved an additional extension.