Kevin Hart Has Social Media Weighing in After He Drives Away in Car With Reportedly ‘No Seatbelt’ After Interview

Kevin Hart fans took to social media after the comedian was spotted getting into a vintage muscle car and driving away without a shoulder harness two months after being seriously injured in a car crash. Many wondered why Hart, 40, was driving the 1969 Camaro after the crash, which happened in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Some wondered why he appeared to not wear a seatbelt, although it’s possible he could have been wearing a lap belt, as vintage cars rarely are fitted for shoulder harnesses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After photos surfaced Saturday of Hart in the car, many took to social media.

“LORD have mercy [Kevin Hart] you haven’t Learned your Lesson yet about getting in those Types of Cars,” one Twitter user wrote. “[Prayers up] for your Healing & speedy Recovery.”

“You haven’t Learned your lesson yet [Kevin Hart],” someone else said.

“I guess he didn’t learn anything,” another wrote with a rolling eyes emoji.

But others wondered if Hart should really have to give up his love for vintage cars following the crash and subsequent surgery and rehab.

“He wasn’t the one driving when he had the accident. Why does he need to give up his cars?” one user wrote.

“He supposed to drive a minivan or something??” another asked.

“So I guess he was [supposed] to call an Uber or roll in a wheel chair!” another said sarcastically.

“What do you want him to do? Ride away on a Razor Scooter?” someone said.

Hart was out with a friend at a shopping plaza in Calabasas when he photos were taken and gave TMZ a health update, saying he wasn’t completely recovered just yet.

“It’s gonna take some time,” he said, adding that he has to have “patience.” He also said that he’s grateful to be alive, something he echoed in a video he shared to social media last week.

In the emotional video, Hart said how the scary incident changed his perspective on life.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” he begins in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

The video showed an image of the Barracuda after the accident, then transitioned to footage of Hart in the hospital, requiring the assistance of nurses as he stood from his hospital bed wearing a back brace and an oxygen mask.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he continued. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

He appeared with his three children — 14-year-old daughter Heaven, 11-year-old son Hendrix and 1-year-old son Kenzo — and spoke about the importance of family.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised,” Hart added. “More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”