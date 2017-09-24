Kevin Hart Addresses Sex Tape Scandal in Latest Standup Set

Kevin Hart has spoke out about his cheating scandal during his Saturday night performance in Atlanta.

He came out swinging, somewhat addressing the elephant in the room.

“We got a lot of s— to talk about today,” Hart said at the beginning of the set.

He then went into his planned stand-up act for most of the set, but he then delivered a heartfelt message to the crowd about his ongoing sex tape and extortion drama.

“I’m going through some s— right now,” he said. “I’m going through some drama, and the best thing to have when you go through drama is a support group who chooses to ride with you. I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The Ride Along star then owned up to his actions, vowing to become a better man and dad because of the scandal.

“I want you all to understand something… things happen because they’re supposed to,” he said. “Things happen for a reason. And in this particular case guys, I promise you I’m gonna come out a better man and a better father.”

The owner of the sex tape is accused of extorting the comedian for millions of dollars. Hart has refused to give in to the demands and has involved law enforcement.

Hart has since apologized to his family for the “major lapse in judgment” and said he won’t be taken advantage of by “anyone looking for a quick payday.”

