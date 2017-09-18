Kevin Hart Swears off Strip Clubs Before Issuing Apology to Wife and Kids

Before Kevin Hart took to Instagram over the weekend to issue an apology to his wife and family for a purported sex tape documenting his infidelity, the 38-year-old actor said that he was swearing off strip clubs.

A TMZ reporter caught up with the Ride Along star this past Friday in Atlanta to ask what he likes to do in the city. Hart explained that he simply likes to go home because he is a married man. He also joked that he “doesn’t even know” what a strip club is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Saturday, Hart posted a video in which he claimed to be the victim of an extortion attempt over a sex tape. He apologized to his wife, Eniko, in regards to the issue and says that he would rather confess to his mistakes than to allow someone to financially gain from extorting him.

The woman with whom Hart allegedly cheated on his wife with has admitted that her plan was two-fold. One, she wanted to expose Hart for being a cheater. Two, the woman wanted to profit from Hart’s infidelity.

“The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the unknown extortionist told TMZ.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid,” she added.

The Blast reports that the contents of the sex tape contain footage of Hart being surrounded by women. It then cuts to video of a bedroom with a squeaky bed. Although Hart cannot clearly be seen, it is assumed that he is having sex with a woman that is not his wife.

“Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” Hart’s team told The Blast.

Hart and wife Eniko are still together.

