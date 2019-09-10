Kevin Hart Leaves Hospital After Car Accident, Heads Straight to Rehab

More than a week after he was injured in a car accident near Calabasas, California, actor and comedian Kevin Hart is reportedly just hours away from being discharged from the hospital. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the 40-year-old is set to leave Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, where he was taken to following the car accident, as early as Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Hart’s nine-day hospital stay, which could actually be longer should he not be discharged on Tuesday, is not the end of the road to recovery for Hart, however. After being left with three fractures in his back – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar – that were later successfully fused in surgery, the actor will require extensive physical therapy.

Sources told TMZ that rather than going directly home to continue his healing, Hart will instead be transferred to an inpatient physical therapy facility, where he will reportedly spend one to two weeks before returning home.

After his inpatient stay, Hart will have to undergo an additional several months of physical therapy. Hart will also have numerous follow-up doctor’s appointments to make sure he is on the right path and things are healing properly.

Currently, Hart is said to be in “excruciating pain,” though he has shown great progress, as he is reportedly taking short walks in the hospital and is able to climb a few steps at a time. Hart, who is “super eager to get out,” is reportedly currently taking part in physical therapy at the hospital, though it will be more “intense” at the inpatient facility.

The months-long journey to recovery comes after Hart, along with friends Jack Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, were involved in a serious crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles. Driven by Black, Hart’s 1970’s Plymouth Barracuda “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment.

“Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” a police report for the incident reads. “Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Local authorities are reportedly looking into speeding as the possible cause of the crash.