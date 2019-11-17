Kevin Hart Posts Inspiring Workout Video Amid Ongoing Car Accident Recovery

Kevin Hart has delivered a promising update for fans on Instagram Saturday. The Jumanji star posted a video of himself working out and showing that he’s on the road to recovery, slowly getting back to his old routine following his accident. Hart can be seen working with a personal trainer in the clip, part of some viral marketing for the company VitaHustle, and also carried a hefty goal that the comedian set for himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 16, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

“Rebuilding people….I’m not trying to get back to where I was…I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness….not for you guys tho…I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF,” Hart wrote in the caption for the photo. “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need…….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Hart is working in one-legged dumbbell curls, shoulder presses, squats, single-arm rows, exercise ball planks, loose strap lat pulls and more. It also echoes the clip that Hart posted in October showing his recovery and the long road he might have ahead.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart said in the clip posted last month. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Still, much like his workout on Saturday, the original video featured a promising message from Hart to his fans, family and to himself.

“I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down,” Hart said. “You know, when you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

Hart’s accident over Labor Day weekend sent him and his friend, Jared Black, to the hospital with major spinal injuries. The third passenger, Black’s fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was uninjured in the crash.