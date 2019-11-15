Kevin Hart’s Friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman Speak out for the First Time Since Car Crash

Nearly three months after experiencing the “scariest day” of their lives, Kevin Hart‘s friends, Rebecca Broxterman and Jared Black, are breaking their silence and speaking out about the September car crash. In a Thursday-posted Instagram update, Broxterman, who had been a passenger in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda alongside her fiancée, who suffered serious back injuries, recalled their experience and their lengthy road to recovery.

“GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life,” Broxterman wrote alongside a series of photos and videos of her and Black’s long road to recovery. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”

Sharing a message written just 16 days after the Sept. 1 car accident, Broxterman opened up about the emotional toll it took.

“First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team,” she wrote. “The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA.”

“Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us!” Broxterman continued. “Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most.”

Noting that the accident “could’ve had a completely different outcome,” she went on to write that she and Black felt “so blessed that it was not any worse,” before thanking her family and followers for their support.

Broxterman went on to share a more recent updated, writing that they are “feeling so much better” and are “both healing.”

“Jared is well on the road to recovery,” she shared. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all!”

“We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. [Jared Stanton] I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!” she concluded.

The Thursday post came a little less than a month after Hart broke his silence with an emotional Instagram post, in which he reflected on how the accident made him “see things differently.”