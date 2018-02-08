Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Defends His Drunken Super Bowl Behavior

Torrei Hart doesn’t understand why her ex-husband Kevin Hart was criticized for getting drunk at the Super Bowl.

“Was he driving? No. Was he at the Super Bowl celebrating a victory? Yes,” she told Page Six. “It’s the Eagles. That’s our city. We’re both from Philadelphia, so let the man live. He works hard.”

After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII Sunday, Hart tried to walk down to the field to join the players when security stopped him. The comedian then crashed a televised player interview on NFL Network, admitting he had been drinking that night.

Kevin Hart having himself a good time pic.twitter.com/Geo04wcJB4 — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018

“I’ve been drinking,” Hart said. “I’m on cloud nine. I started the celebration early. It was supposed to happen.”

He also accidentally dropped the f— bomb during his interview.

Hart later attempted to apologize for his behavior with an Instagram post early Monday morning.

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink,” a bleary-eyed Hart, 38, began. “You know, when alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares, the Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

“Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass,” he added.

Kevin is now married to Eniko Parrish, and they welcomed their first son named Kenzo. Torrei and Kevin share two children, 10-year-old Hendrix and 12-year-old Heaven Hart.

According to The New York Post, Hart also embarrassed himself by attempting to share the Eagles’ first taste of Super Bowl glory by joining owner Jeffrey Lurie, coach Doug Pederson and MVP Nick Foles on stage with their prized Lombardi Trophy, which is when security ultimately stopped him.

“My wife [Parrish] was the first one to say, ‘Babe, don’t go up there,’” Hart said. “It didn’t work out. That man did his job, didn’t he.”